2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GX - LOW MILEAGE!! LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. A/C.

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

47,895 KM

Details

$22,495

+ tax & licensing
2020 Mazda MAZDA3

GX LOW MILEAGE!! LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. A/C.

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

GX LOW MILEAGE!! LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. A/C.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,895KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MZBPAB77LM137990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,895 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE!! LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. A/C. VISIT US IN STORE!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-XXXX

866-385-7304

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2020 Mazda MAZDA3