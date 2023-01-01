Menu
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

86,013 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

Contact Seller
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES - Heated Seats - Android Auto

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES - Heated Seats - Android Auto

Location

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

86,013KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10546359
  • Stock #: LZ606852
  • VIN: JA4AZ2A3XLZ606852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LZ606852
  • Mileage 86,013 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Streaming Audio, Aluminum Wheels!

Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!


Recent Arrival!2020 Mitsubishi Outlander ESCVT 4WD4WD.2.4L I4 SOHC All in price - No hidden fees or charges! O~o At North Bay Chrysler we pride ourselves on providing a personalized experience for each of our valued customers. We offer a wide selection of vehicles, knowledgeable sales and service staff, complete service and parts centre, and competitive pricing on all of our products. We look forward to seeing you soon. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above, but errors happen. We reserve the right to change or amend these offers. The vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed, may not match the exact vehicle displayed. All finance pricing listed is O.A.C (on approved credit). Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information and pricing.


All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

