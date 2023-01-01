Menu
Recent Arrival! 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander EX4WD.2.4L I4 SOHC CVT 4WDLETS TRADE KEYS Recieve an additional $500 towards your trade in Value during this limited Event.This vehicle is located at North Bay Mitsubishi, 202 Lakeshore Drive, North bay, ON, P1A 2B5. Available at: North Bay Mitsubishi 202 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

86,685 KM

Location

North Bay Mitsubishi

202 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B5

705-495-6487

86,685KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 86,685 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander EX4WD.2.4L I4 SOHC CVT 4WDLET'S TRADE KEYS Recieve an additional $500 towards your trade in Value during this limited Event.This vehicle is located at North Bay Mitsubishi, 202 Lakeshore Drive, North bay, ON, P1A 2B5. Available at: North Bay Mitsubishi 202 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

