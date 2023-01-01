$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Kicks
SV - Android Auto - Apple Carplay
85,361KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10097550
- Stock #: 108NCU
- VIN: 3N1CP5CV0LL493329
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,361 KM
Vehicle Description
Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!
This Nissan Kicks is right at home in the urban environment, with impressive versatility and practicality. This 2020 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
One of the best compact crossovers on the market, the 2020 Nissan Kicks manages to stand out for its style, comfort, and size. In a world of monotonous compact crossovers, the Kicks has a lot of unique styling and technology that make it an extremely compelling option. Whether this Nissan Kicks is just getting groceries or hauling you and your gear for a weekend getaway, this Kicks can do it all in style and comfort. This SUV has 85,361 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Kicks's trim level is SV. Stepping up to the Kicks SV will get some awesome style and convenience with fog lights, heated power side mirrors, rear view camera, blind spot and lane departure warning, impressive array of air bags, intelligent automatic emergency braking, aluminum wheels, intelligent automatic headlights, and Advanced Drive Assist Display in the instrument cluster to help you on the drive and remote keyless entry, automatic climate control, heated front seats, steering wheel mounted cruise and audio control, 7 inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and USB and aux jacks for astounding comfort and connectivity. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Active Emergency Braking.
All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
