$27,986+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Murano
AWD SL
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 24732A
- Mileage 59,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Nissan Murano boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Variable transmission. Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20 Machined Alloy, Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) w/Traction Control System (TCS) Electronic Stability Control (ESC).*This Nissan Murano Comes Equipped with These Options *Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable), Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: 20, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a tried-and-true Murano today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
