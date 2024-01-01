Menu
SL AWD!! MOONROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. PWR SEATS. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. KEYLESS ENTRY. PWR GROUP.

2020 Nissan Qashqai

88,211 KM

Details

$24,495

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Qashqai

SL AWD!! MOONROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. PWR SEATS. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. KEYLESS E

2020 Nissan Qashqai

SL AWD!! MOONROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. PWR SEATS. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. KEYLESS E

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
88,211KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CW3LW373839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240278
  • Mileage 88,211 KM

Vehicle Description

SL AWD!! MOONROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. PWR SEATS. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. KEYLESS ENTRY. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

2020 Nissan Qashqai