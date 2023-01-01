Menu
2020 Nissan Rogue

60,553 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

60,553KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9601831
  • Stock #: 230041
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV8LC704684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,553 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. PWR GROUP. HOT DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

