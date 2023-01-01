$52,649+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500
Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
$52,649
- Listing ID: 10521495
- Stock #: 24017A
- VIN: 1C6SRFLM2LN202708
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 41,090 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram 1500 delivers a Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6 3.0 L/182 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18 X 8 BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM (STD), TRI-FOLD TONNEAU COVER, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DFV).*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28W REBEL -inc: Engine: 3.0L V6 Turbocharged Diesel, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (DFV), Black Rear Bumper, Rebel Instrument Cluster, 18 Full-Size Steel Spare Wheel, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Vinyl Door Trim Panel, Body-Colour Door Handles, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly Partime Transfer Case, Off-Road Group, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Fuel Tank Skid Plate, Powder-Coated Front Bumper, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Hill Descent Control , SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12 DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto, SiriusXM Traffic, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 12 Touchscreen, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content, LED Footwell Lighting, PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST, LOWER TWO TONE PAINT, LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Rear Window Defroster, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist, Power Adjustable Pedals, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, 115V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, Rear Media Hub w/2 USB Ports, Rear Underseat Compartment Storage, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert, Security Alarm, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, GVWR: 3,265 KGS (7,200 LBS), ENGINE: 3.0L V6 TURBOCHARGED DIESEL -inc: Active Lower Grille Shutters, 800-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery, Common Rail Diesel Badge, 250 Amp Alternator, GVWR: 3,265 kgs (7,200 lbs), Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips, Thermal Rear Axle.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Ram 1500 come see us at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2. Just minutes away!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
