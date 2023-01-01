Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 RAM 1500

41,090 KM

Details Description Features

$52,649

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$52,649

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 1500

Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

  1. 10521495
  2. 10521495
Contact Seller

$52,649

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
41,090KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10521495
  • Stock #: 24017A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLM2LN202708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,090 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 delivers a Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6 3.0 L/182 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18 X 8 BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM (STD), TRI-FOLD TONNEAU COVER, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DFV).*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28W REBEL -inc: Engine: 3.0L V6 Turbocharged Diesel, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (DFV), Black Rear Bumper, Rebel Instrument Cluster, 18 Full-Size Steel Spare Wheel, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Vinyl Door Trim Panel, Body-Colour Door Handles, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly Partime Transfer Case, Off-Road Group, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Fuel Tank Skid Plate, Powder-Coated Front Bumper, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Hill Descent Control , SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12 DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto, SiriusXM Traffic, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 12 Touchscreen, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content, LED Footwell Lighting, PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST, LOWER TWO TONE PAINT, LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Rear Window Defroster, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist, Power Adjustable Pedals, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, 115V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, Rear Media Hub w/2 USB Ports, Rear Underseat Compartment Storage, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert, Security Alarm, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, GVWR: 3,265 KGS (7,200 LBS), ENGINE: 3.0L V6 TURBOCHARGED DIESEL -inc: Active Lower Grille Shutters, 800-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery, Common Rail Diesel Badge, 250 Amp Alternator, GVWR: 3,265 kgs (7,200 lbs), Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips, Thermal Rear Axle.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Ram 1500 come see us at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2. Just minutes away!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Toyota

2019 Honda Civic Sed...
 88,857 KM
$23,748 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Tundra 4...
 70,411 KM
$48,759 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 150,025 KM
$29,473 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
E-Commerce

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-9991

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory