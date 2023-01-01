2020 RAM 1500

$52,649 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 1 , 0 9 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10521495

10521495 Stock #: 24017A

24017A VIN: 1C6SRFLM2LN202708

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 41,090 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Led Headlights Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.