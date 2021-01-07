2020 RAM 1500

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Windows Sliding Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Convenience Rear Floor Mats Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Body Colour Door Handles Step Bumper POWER REAR WINDOWS Tip Start Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Heated Exterior Mirrors ABS and Driveline Traction Control Storage Tray Black Exterior Mirrors Day-Night Rearview Mirror Passenger visor vanity mirror Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat Active grille shutters Park-Sense rear park assist system Parkview Back-Up Camera Delayed Accessory Power Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Full Carpet Floor Covering Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Cloth Back Material Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season GPS Antenna Input Pickup Cargo Box Lights Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat Remote USB Charging Port Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Wheel Centre Hub Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Cloth Rear Seat Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Fully Automatic Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents WHEELS: 20 X 8 SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

