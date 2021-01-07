Menu
2020 RAM 1500

8,895 KM

Details Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Classic Warlock

2020 RAM 1500

Classic Warlock

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

8,895KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6615047
  • Stock #: 20660A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT5LS145417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 8,895 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Sliding Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Rear Floor Mats
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Steel spare wheel
Body Colour Door Handles
Step Bumper
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Tip Start
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Heated Exterior Mirrors
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Storage Tray
Black Exterior Mirrors
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Active grille shutters
Park-Sense rear park assist system
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Remote USB Charging Port
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Wheel Centre Hub
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Cloth Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Fully Automatic Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
WHEELS: 20 X 8 SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

