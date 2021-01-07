2020 RAM 1500

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Electronic stability control (ESC)
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Park-Sense rear park assist system
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Cloth Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Fully Automatic Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
WHEELS: 20 X 8 SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
