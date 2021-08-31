Menu
2020 RAM 1500

34,097 KM

Details Description Features

$64,000

+ tax & licensing
$64,000

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Sport/Rebel 4X4 - Heated/Cooled Seats - 360 Camera - Park Assist

2020 RAM 1500

Sport/Rebel 4X4 - Heated/Cooled Seats - 360 Camera - Park Assist

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

$64,000

+ taxes & licensing

34,097KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7907526
  Stock #: 21159C
  VIN: 1C6SRFLT5LN186897

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 21159C
  • Mileage 34,097 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax! Features Include: Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, 360 Camera, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Interior, Power Seats, Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Monitors, Lane Keep Assist, Radar Cruise Control, Auto Headlights, A/C Tonneau Cover.
Financing available up to 96 months OAC! Call one of our sales reps at 705-476-7600 to book your test drive today.
Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group
*The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.
Location
North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

