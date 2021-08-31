Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 RAM 1500

13,124 KM

Details Description Features

$51,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$51,900

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Classic SLT 4x4 - Heated Seats - Sunroof - Catskinz Leather

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 1500

Classic SLT 4x4 - Heated Seats - Sunroof - Catskinz Leather

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

  1. 8013384
  2. 8013384
  3. 8013384
  4. 8013384
  5. 8013384
  6. 8013384
  7. 8013384
  8. 8013384
  9. 8013384
  10. 8013384
  11. 8013384
  12. 8013384
  13. 8013384
  14. 8013384
  15. 8013384
  16. 8013384
  17. 8013384
  18. 8013384
  19. 8013384
  20. 8013384
  21. 8013384
  22. 8013384
  23. 8013384
  24. 8013384
  25. 8013384
  26. 8013384
  27. 8013384
Contact Seller

$51,900

+ taxes & licensing

13,124KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8013384
  • Stock #: U6839A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT3LS140152

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # U6839A
  • Mileage 13,124 KM

Vehicle Description

Single Owner, Clean CarFax! Features Include: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, CatSkinz Leather, Tonneau Cover, Bed Liner, 2inch Lift, After Market Single Step Running Guards, Sunroof, Dodge Mud Guard Floor Mats. Financing available up to 84 months OAC! Call one of our sales reps at 705-476-7600 to book your test drive today.
Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group
*The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.
Location
North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Mazda

2010 Toyota Tacoma V...
 207,060 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Classi...
 13,124 KM
$51,900 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Corolla ...
 132,138 KM
$14,836 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

Call Dealer

705-476-XXXX

(click to show)

705-476-7600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory