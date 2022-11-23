$50,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-385-7304
2020 RAM 1500
Big Horn BIGHORN SPORT, SPRT APPEARANCE PKG, 20" ALLOYS!!
Location
MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
866-385-7304
$50,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9423795
- Stock #: 220843
- VIN: 1C6SRFFT9LN407025
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 220843
- Mileage 7,071 KM
Vehicle Description
BIGHORN SPORT, SPRT APPEARANCE PKG, 20" ALLOYS!! HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROUP. A/C. BLUETOOTH. APPLE PLAY. REMOTE START. CRAZY LOW MILEAGE !! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.