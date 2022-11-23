Menu
2020 RAM 1500

7,071 KM

Details Description Features

$50,995

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Big Horn BIGHORN SPORT, SPRT APPEARANCE PKG, 20" ALLOYS!!

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

7,071KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9423795
  • Stock #: 220843
  • VIN: 1C6SRFFT9LN407025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 220843
  • Mileage 7,071 KM

Vehicle Description

BIGHORN SPORT, SPRT APPEARANCE PKG, 20" ALLOYS!! HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROUP. A/C. BLUETOOTH. APPLE PLAY. REMOTE START. CRAZY LOW MILEAGE !! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

