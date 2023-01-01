Menu
Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors!

Get the job done right with this rugged Ram 1500 Classic pickup. This 2020 Ram 1500 Classic is fresh on our lot in North Bay.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2020 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 47,000 kms. Its red in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our 1500 Classics trim level is ST. This highly capable Ram 1500 Classic ST is a serious work truck that comes well equipped with heavy-duty shock absorbers, electronic stability control and trailer sway control, ParkView rear back-up camera, easy to clean vinyl floors, cruise control, air conditioning, a touchscreen infotainment hub with radio 3.0 and a USB port, automatic headlights, power windows, power doors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Touchscreen.

Vehicle Details:
• Exterior Colour Red
• Body Style Pickup Truck
• Fuel Type Gasoline
• Drive Type All Wheel Drive
• Transmission Automatic
• Engine 6-cylinder
• Doors 4-door
• Mileage 47,000 KM
VIN 1C6RR7KG4LS140066

Vehicle Features:
Power Windows
Power Doors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Camera
Touchscreen

Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
888-513-5338

Subaru of North Bay

600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

888-513-5338

2020 RAM 1500 Classic