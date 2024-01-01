$32,994+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru ASCENT
Limited w/Captains Chairs
2020 Subaru ASCENT
Limited w/Captains Chairs
Location
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
888-513-5338
$32,994
+ taxes & licensing
93,000KM
Used
VIN 4S4WMAPD4L3409582
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CINNAMON BROWN
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 9612187
- Mileage 93,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Power Tailgate Blind Spot Assist, Heated Seats!
All-wheel drive costs extra on most three-row crossovers, but its standard on this versatile Subaru Ascent. This 2020 Subaru Ascent is for sale today in North Bay.
Introducing the 3-row, family-sized SUV as envisioned by Subaru - the 2020 Subaru Ascent. This mid-size SUV showcases the performance, reliability, safety and value youve come to expect from Subaru, but in an entirely different kind of package. This Ascent offers seating for up to 8 passengers, a supremely comfortable ride and generous interior space - but also delivers levels of all-road/all-weather capability and handling prowess that are completely unexpected from the typical 3-row SUV. The 2020 Subaru Ascent: comfort, convenience, adventure and peace-of-mind for the whole family. This SUV has 93,000 kms. It's cinnamon brown in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 260HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Ascent's trim level is Limited w/Captains Chairs. The Limited trim turns up the luxury and style for this Ascent. It comes with a panoramic sunroof, 20-inch alloy wheels, steering responsive LED headlights, an 8-inch infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, leather seats which are heated in the first and second rows, a heated steering wheel, a power liftgate, blind spot monitoring, EyeSight driver assist system, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Power Tailgate Blind Spot Assist, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Eyesight.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $199.83 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Subaru of North Bay has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, you'll find a huge selection of new 2022-2023 Subaru models as well as certified used vehicles of all makes and models. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Eyesight
Additional Features
Power Tailgate Blind Spot Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
