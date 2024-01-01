$24,197+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru ASCENT
Convenience
Location
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-472-2222
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour /GREY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 9731180
- Mileage 87,284 KM
Vehicle Description
this Ascent offers peace of mind for your journeys.
FEATURES OF THE Ascent Convenience
»» Certified pre-owned for added assurance
»» Grey exterior with a modern look
»» 87
well-maintained vehicle
»» CARFAX Canada reports no accidents
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Rearview camera for easy parking
»» Lane departure warning for safer driving
»» Blind spot detection for added awareness
»» Advanced airbag system for protection
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» 2.4L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cyl Boxer engine
»» Turbocharged for enhanced power
»» Lineartronic Continuously Variable Transmission
»» Smooth and efficient driving experience
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Spacious interior for family trips
»» User-friendly controls for ease of use
»» Ample legroom for passenger comfort
»» Adjustable seating for versatile space
TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls
»» Infotainment system with a clear display
»» USB ports for device charging
»» High-quality audio system for entertainment
CARGO SPACE
»» Generous cargo area for all needs
»» Foldable rear seats for extra space
»» Easy access with wide-opening doors
»» Ideal for family adventures and gear
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Reliable performance in various conditions
»» Comfortable ride for long distances
»» Spacious interior for family use
»» Advanced safety features for peace of mind
This 2020 Subaru Ascent Convenience's VIN is: 4S4WMAADXL3425908.
http://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/used/Subaru-Ascent-2020-id11621166.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
