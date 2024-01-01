Menu
this Ascent offers peace of mind for your journeys. FEATURES OF THE Ascent Convenience »» Certified pre-owned for added assurance »» Grey exterior with a modern look »» 87,284 km well-maintained vehicle »» CARFAX Canada reports no accidents ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES »» Rearview camera for easy parking »» Lane departure warning for safer driving »» Blind spot detection for added awareness »» Advanced airbag system for protection PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY »» 2.4L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cyl Boxer engine »» Turbocharged for enhanced power »» Lineartronic Continuously Variable Transmission »» Smooth and efficient driving experience COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE »» Spacious interior for family trips »» User-friendly controls for ease of use »» Ample legroom for passenger comfort »» Adjustable seating for versatile space TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY »» Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls »» Infotainment system with a clear display »» USB ports for device charging »» High-quality audio system for entertainment CARGO SPACE »» Generous cargo area for all needs »» Foldable rear seats for extra space »» Easy access with wide-opening doors »» Ideal for family adventures and gear WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE »» Reliable performance in various conditions »» Comfortable ride for long distances »» Spacious interior for family use »» Advanced safety features for peace of mind This 2020 Subaru Ascent Convenience's VIN is: 4S4WMAADXL3425908.

2020 Subaru ASCENT

87,284 KM

$24,197

+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru ASCENT

Convenience

2020 Subaru ASCENT

Convenience

Subaru of North Bay

600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-472-2222

$24,197

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,284KM
VIN 4S4WMAADXL3425908

  Exterior Colour: Grey
  Body Style: SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type: All Wheel Drive
  Engine: 4-cylinder
  Stock # 9731180
  • Mileage 87,284 KM

Vehicle Description

this Ascent offers peace of mind for your journeys.

FEATURES OF THE Ascent Convenience
»» Certified pre-owned for added assurance
»» Grey exterior with a modern look
»» 87


well-maintained vehicle
»» CARFAX Canada reports no accidents

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Rearview camera for easy parking
»» Lane departure warning for safer driving
»» Blind spot detection for added awareness
»» Advanced airbag system for protection

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» 2.4L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cyl Boxer engine
»» Turbocharged for enhanced power
»» Lineartronic Continuously Variable Transmission
»» Smooth and efficient driving experience

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Spacious interior for family trips
»» User-friendly controls for ease of use
»» Ample legroom for passenger comfort
»» Adjustable seating for versatile space

TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls
»» Infotainment system with a clear display
»» USB ports for device charging
»» High-quality audio system for entertainment

CARGO SPACE
»» Generous cargo area for all needs
»» Foldable rear seats for extra space
»» Easy access with wide-opening doors
»» Ideal for family adventures and gear

WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Reliable performance in various conditions
»» Comfortable ride for long distances
»» Spacious interior for family use
»» Advanced safety features for peace of mind

This 2020 Subaru Ascent Convenience's VIN is: 4S4WMAADXL3425908.


http://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/used/Subaru-Ascent-2020-id11621166.html

sold by Subaruofnorthbay and located in North Bay
284 km
Introducing the 2020 Subaru Ascent Convenience
a certified SUV that combines reliability with versatility. This vehicle
boasts a sleek grey exterior and has been meticulously maintained with 87
284 km on the odometer. With its accident-free history as reported by CARFAX Canada

Subaru of North Bay

Subaru of North Bay

600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

$24,197

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru of North Bay

705-472-2222

2020 Subaru ASCENT