2.4L 8-PASSENGER!!! SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. PERFECT FOR THE FAMILY!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2020 Subaru ASCENT

103,864 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru ASCENT

Touring 2.4L 8-PASSENGER!!! SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENT

12052507

2020 Subaru ASCENT

Touring 2.4L 8-PASSENGER!!! SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENT

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,864KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S4WMADD8L3453928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 241348
  • Mileage 103,864 KM

Vehicle Description

2.4L 8-PASSENGER!!! SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. PERFECT FOR THE FAMILY!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

