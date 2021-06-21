Menu
2020 Subaru Impreza

4,156 KM

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru Impreza

2020 Subaru Impreza

Touring AWD - Heated Seats - Radar Cruise Control - Lane Keep Assist

2020 Subaru Impreza

Touring AWD - Heated Seats - Radar Cruise Control - Lane Keep Assist

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

4,156KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7396367
  Stock #: 21235A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 21235A
  • Mileage 4,156 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 4,156 Kilometres! Clean Carfax and Single Owner! Features Include: All Wheel Drive, Power Steering, Bluetooth Connection, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirrors, Automatic Headlights,, A/C,, Cruise Control, Cloth Seats, Keyless Entry, Back-Up Camera, Power Windows, Keyless Start, Heated Front Seats, Cargo Shade, Financing available up to 84 months OAC! Call one of our sales reps at 705-476-7600 to book your test drive today.*Options:*All Wheel Drive, Tires - Front Performance, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tires - Rear Performance, ABS, Aluminum Wheels, Power Door Locks, Bluetooth Connection, Heated Mirrors, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Fog Lamps, Rear Defrost, Power Mirror(s), Automatic Headlights, Rear Spoiler, Requires Subscription, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Traction Control, AM/FM Stereo, Intermittent Wipers, Power Door Locks, Temporary Spare Tire, Daytime Running Lights, Auxiliary Audio Input, Keyless Entry, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Satellite Radio, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Power Windows, Trip Computer, Floor Mats, A/C, Front Side Air Bag, Cruise Control, Power Door Locks, Security System, Cloth Seats, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Back-Up Camera, Power Windows, Stability Control, Trip Computer, Traction Control, Keyless Start, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Head Air Bag, Cargo Shade, Power Door Locks, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Telematics, Climate Control, Requires Subscription*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Telematics
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

