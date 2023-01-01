Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Subaru Outback

37,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru of North Bay

888-513-5338

Contact Seller
2020 Subaru Outback

2020 Subaru Outback

Convenience - Android Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Subaru Outback

Convenience - Android Auto

Location

Subaru of North Bay

600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

888-513-5338

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
37,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10343265
  • Stock #: 9529A117
  • VIN: 4S4BTDAC8L3206018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9529A117
  • Mileage 37,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage! Top Safety Pick!


Hardly anything stands in the way of the 2020 Subaru Outback. No matter where life's road takes you, the Outback will get you there. This 2020 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in North Bay.

The 2020 Subaru Outback was designed for your inner adventurer. Whether improving your commute or finding the perfect backcountry camping spot, this SUV alternative is fit for the road. With impressive infotainment systems, rugged and sophisticated capability, and aggressive styling, the 2020 Subaru Outback is the perfect all-around ride for those that want a little more out of there weekend. This low mileage SUV has just 37,000 kms. It's magnetite grey in colour. It has a CVT transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Outback's trim level is Convenience. This impressive Outback is equipped with touchscreen infotainment with STARLINK smartphone integration, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, and steering wheel controlled audio. For even more convenience and comfort, this mid size SUV alternative is equipped with heated front seats, a power driver's seat, fog lights, a rear view camera, and automatic headlamps. This Outback takes safety seriously with EyeSight, complete with lane keep assist and pre collision braking.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm



Subaru of North Bay has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, you'll find a huge selection of new 2022-2023 Subaru models as well as certified used vehicles of all makes and models.
The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Collision Mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Subaru of North Bay

2022 Chevrolet Silve...
 10,245 KM
$63,197 + tax & lic
2023 Subaru ASCENT P...
 7,849 KM
$50,097 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru Impreza ...
 82,958 KM
$24,447 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Subaru of North Bay

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Subaru of North Bay

Subaru of North Bay

600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

Call Dealer

888-513-XXXX

(click to show)

888-513-5338

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory