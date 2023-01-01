$CALL+ tax & licensing
Subaru of North Bay
888-513-5338
2020 Subaru Outback
Convenience - Android Auto
Location
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
37,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10343265
- Stock #: 9529A117
- VIN: 4S4BTDAC8L3206018
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Hardly anything stands in the way of the 2020 Subaru Outback. No matter where life's road takes you, the Outback will get you there. This 2020 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
The 2020 Subaru Outback was designed for your inner adventurer. Whether improving your commute or finding the perfect backcountry camping spot, this SUV alternative is fit for the road. With impressive infotainment systems, rugged and sophisticated capability, and aggressive styling, the 2020 Subaru Outback is the perfect all-around ride for those that want a little more out of there weekend. This low mileage SUV has just 37,000 kms. It's magnetite grey in colour. It has a CVT transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Outback's trim level is Convenience. This impressive Outback is equipped with touchscreen infotainment with STARLINK smartphone integration, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, and steering wheel controlled audio. For even more convenience and comfort, this mid size SUV alternative is equipped with heated front seats, a power driver's seat, fog lights, a rear view camera, and automatic headlamps. This Outback takes safety seriously with EyeSight, complete with lane keep assist and pre collision braking.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Subaru of North Bay has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, you'll find a huge selection of new 2022-2023 Subaru models as well as certified used vehicles of all makes and models. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Exterior
Fog Lamps
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Collision Mitigation
