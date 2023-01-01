$35,797+ tax & licensing
$35,797
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Subaru Outback
2020 Subaru Outback
Limited - Leather Seats - Sunroof
Location
68,128KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10418076
- Stock #: 9536145
- VIN: 4S4BTHNDXL3228757
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,128 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
The 2020 Subaru Outback was designed for your inner adventurer. Whether improving your commute or finding the perfect backcountry camping spot, this SUV alternative is fit for the road. With impressive infotainment systems, rugged and sophisticated capability, and aggressive styling, the 2020 Subaru Outback is the perfect all-around ride for those that want a little more out of there weekend. This SUV has 68,128 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Outback's trim level is Limited. Stepping up to this Limited Outback gets you an 11.6 inch touchscreen infotainment with GPS navigation, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, steering wheel controlled audio, and a premium sound system. Continuing in the luxury, this SUV alternative is equipped with heated leather seats with memory settings, a leather wrapped heated steering wheel, dual zone automatic climate control, a sunroof, and automatic, steering responsive headlights. For impressive safety this Outback Limited also comes with EyeSight (complete with pre-collision assist, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist) and SRVD, Subaru's rear/side vehicle detection program with blind spot assistance. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Active Driver Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $216.81 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Subaru of North Bay has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, you'll find a huge selection of new 2022-2023 Subaru models as well as certified used vehicles of all makes and models. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Active Driver Assist
