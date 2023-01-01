$36,075+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,075
+ taxes & licensing
Subaru of North Bay
888-513-5338
2020 Subaru Outback
2020 Subaru Outback
Premier XT - Navigation
Location
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
888-513-5338
$36,075
+ taxes & licensing
35,538KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10625145
- Stock #: 9568165
- VIN: 4S4BTHPD2L3164176
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 9568165
- Mileage 35,538 KM
Vehicle Description
Getting away is its own reward, and the 2020 Subaru Outback is here to help you enjoy each getaway to its fullest. This 2020 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
The 2020 Subaru Outback was designed for your inner adventurer. Whether improving your commute or finding the perfect backcountry camping spot, this SUV alternative is fit for the road. With impressive infotainment systems, rugged and sophisticated capability, and aggressive styling, the 2020 Subaru Outback is the perfect all-around ride for those that want a little more out of there weekend. This low mileage SUV has just 35,538 kms. It's crystal white tricoat in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 260HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Outback's trim level is Premier XT. This premium, chromed out Outback comes with an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment with GPS navigation, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, steering wheel controlled audio, and a premium sound system. Continuing in the luxury, this SUV alternative is equipped with heated leather seats with memory settings, a leather wrapped heated steering wheel, dual zone automatic climate control, a sunroof, and automatic, steering responsive headlights. For the ultimate in safety this Outback also comes with EyeSight (complete with pre-collision assist, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist) and SRVD, Subaru's rear/side vehicle detection program with blind spot assistance. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Chrome Exterior Accents, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $218.50 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Subaru of North Bay has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, you'll find a huge selection of new 2022-2023 Subaru models as well as certified used vehicles of all makes and models. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Navigation
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Chrome Exterior Accents
Active Driver Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Subaru of North Bay
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2