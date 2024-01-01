Menu
2L AWD. LOW MILEAGE!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP.

2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

50,043 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Convenience 2L AWD. LOW MILEAGE!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. CALL NOW!!!

2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Convenience 2L AWD. LOW MILEAGE!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. CALL NOW!!!

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
50,043KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GTABC3LH249757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240696
  • Mileage 50,043 KM

Vehicle Description

2L AWD. LOW MILEAGE!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek