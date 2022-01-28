2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$32,776 + taxes & licensing 1 8 , 5 4 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8257719

8257719 Stock #: U6919

U6919 VIN: JF2GTAGC2L8213759

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 18,549 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.