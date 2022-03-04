2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$37,000 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 0 4 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8645930

8645930 Stock #: U6999

U6999 VIN: JF2GTANC7L8210536

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 51,040 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.