2020 Toyota C-HR

79,043 KM

$28,495

+ tax & licensing
XLE Premium XLE PREM PKG!! 2 TONE INTERIOR, HTD SEATS!!

2020 Toyota C-HR

XLE Premium XLE PREM PKG!! 2 TONE INTERIOR, HTD SEATS!!

79,043KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9162043
  • Stock #: 220415
  • VIN: JTNKHMBX3L1082206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,043 KM

Vehicle Description

XLE PREM PKG, 2 TONE INTERIOR!! ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A./C GREAT DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

