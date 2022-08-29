$28,495+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca North Bay
866-385-7304
2020 Toyota C-HR
XLE Premium XLE PREM PKG!! 2 TONE INTERIOR, HTD SEATS!!
Location
79,043KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9162043
- Stock #: 220415
- VIN: JTNKHMBX3L1082206
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 79,043 KM
Vehicle Description
XLE PREM PKG, 2 TONE INTERIOR!! ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A./C GREAT DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
