2020 Toyota Corolla

60,615 KM

Details

$26,346

+ tax & licensing
$26,346

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

$26,346

+ taxes & licensing

60,615KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10304811
  • Stock #: UP3714
  • VIN: 5YFBPRBE7LP064323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # UP3714
  • Mileage 60,615 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Toyota Corolla boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission. Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT).*This Toyota Corolla Comes Equipped with These Options *Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2.*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

