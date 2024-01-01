$22,421+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
L - Heated Mirrors, Carplay
2020 Toyota Corolla
L - Heated Mirrors, Carplay
Location
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
888-513-5338
$22,421
+ taxes & licensing
71,000KM
Used
VIN 5YFBPRBE0LP106203
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Inside the Corolla L, you'll find a functional interior with comfortable seating and essential features. While it may not have all the advanced amenities of higher trims, it provides ample space for passengers and cargo, ensuring a comfortable ride for daily commuting and city driving across Canada.
Powered by an efficient engine, the Corolla L delivers excellent fuel economy, making it an economical option for budget-conscious drivers. Its compact size and nimble handling make it easy to maneuver through urban streets and park in tight spaces.
Externally, the Corolla L features a clean and timeless design, reflecting Toyota's reputation for reliability and practicality. Standard safety features, such as Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P), including Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Automatic High Beams, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, provide added peace of mind on Canadian roads.
For those seeking a reliable compact sedan with efficient performance and standard safety features, the 2020 Toyota Corolla L is a solid choice. Experience its reliability and fuel efficiency as you navigate Canadian roads with confidence and peace of mind.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Lane Keep Assist
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
LED Lights
Toyota Safety Sense
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
$22,421
+ taxes & licensing
Subaru of North Bay
888-513-5338
2020 Toyota Corolla