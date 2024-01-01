Menu
Inside the Corolla L, youll find a functional interior with comfortable seating and essential features. While it may not have all the advanced amenities of higher trims, it provides ample space for passengers and cargo, ensuring a comfortable ride for daily commuting and city driving across Canada.

Powered by an efficient engine, the Corolla L delivers excellent fuel economy, making it an economical option for budget-conscious drivers. Its compact size and nimble handling make it easy to maneuver through urban streets and park in tight spaces.

Externally, the Corolla L features a clean and timeless design, reflecting Toyotas reputation for reliability and practicality. Standard safety features, such as Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P), including Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Automatic High Beams, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, provide added peace of mind on Canadian roads.

For those seeking a reliable compact sedan with efficient performance and standard safety features, the 2020 Toyota Corolla L is a solid choice. Experience its reliability and fuel efficiency as you navigate Canadian roads with confidence and peace of mind.

2020 Toyota Corolla

71,000 KM

$22,421

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla

L - Heated Mirrors, Carplay

2020 Toyota Corolla

L - Heated Mirrors, Carplay

Subaru of North Bay

600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

888-513-5338

$22,421

+ taxes & licensing

71,000KM
Used
VIN 5YFBPRBE0LP106203

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 71,000 KM

Inside the Corolla L, you'll find a functional interior with comfortable seating and essential features. While it may not have all the advanced amenities of higher trims, it provides ample space for passengers and cargo, ensuring a comfortable ride for daily commuting and city driving across Canada.

Powered by an efficient engine, the Corolla L delivers excellent fuel economy, making it an economical option for budget-conscious drivers. Its compact size and nimble handling make it easy to maneuver through urban streets and park in tight spaces.

Externally, the Corolla L features a clean and timeless design, reflecting Toyota's reputation for reliability and practicality. Standard safety features, such as Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P), including Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Automatic High Beams, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, provide added peace of mind on Canadian roads.

For those seeking a reliable compact sedan with efficient performance and standard safety features, the 2020 Toyota Corolla L is a solid choice. Experience its reliability and fuel efficiency as you navigate Canadian roads with confidence and peace of mind.

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Lane Keep Assist

Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio

LED Lights
Toyota Safety Sense

Subaru of North Bay

Subaru of North Bay

600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

888-513-5338

$22,421

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru of North Bay

888-513-5338

2020 Toyota Corolla