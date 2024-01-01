Menu
Account
Sign In
KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000. This Toyota Corolla boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.* This Toyota Corolla Features the Following Options *Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT), Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: temporary spare tire (T125/70D17), Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to claim your Toyota Corolla!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

2020 Toyota Corolla

65,546 KM

Details Description Features

$24,863

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

  1. 11389052
  2. 11389052
Contact Seller

$24,863

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
65,546KM
VIN 5YFBPRBE1LP020057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 24563B
  • Mileage 65,546 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000. This Toyota Corolla boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.* This Toyota Corolla Features the Following Options *Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT), Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: temporary spare tire (T125/70D17), Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to claim your Toyota Corolla!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Bay Toyota

Used 2021 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Auto for sale in North Bay, ON
2021 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Auto 32,410 KM $45,627 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD LE for sale in North Bay, ON
2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD LE 81,583 KM $22,749 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5 Sport for sale in North Bay, ON
2015 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5 Sport 95,069 KM $26,587 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
E-Commerce

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-9991

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,863

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Corolla