$25,800 + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 9 9 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8450508

8450508 Stock #: U6960

U6960 VIN: 5YFBPRBE0LP051607

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 12,999 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.