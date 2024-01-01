Menu
Account
Sign In
This Toyota RAV4 boasts a Gas/Electric I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 18 Alloy, Ventilated Front Seats, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch.* This Toyota RAV4 Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control, Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 225/60R18, TBD Axle Ratio, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.* Stop By Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a trustworthy RAV4 today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

2020 Toyota RAV4

52,509 KM

Details Description Features

$39,864

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited AWD

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

  1. 11139469
  2. 11139469
  3. 11139469
  4. 11139469
  5. 11139469
  6. 11139469
  7. 11139469
  8. 11139469
  9. 11139469
  10. 11139469
  11. 11139469
  12. 11139469
  13. 11139469
  14. 11139469
  15. 11139469
  16. 11139469
  17. 11139469
  18. 11139469
  19. 11139469
  20. 11139469
  21. 11139469
  22. 11139469
  23. 11139469
  24. 11139469
Contact Seller

$39,864

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
52,509KM
Used
VIN 2T3DWRFV2LW087472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 52,509 KM

Vehicle Description

This Toyota RAV4 boasts a Gas/Electric I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 18 Alloy, Ventilated Front Seats, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch.* This Toyota RAV4 Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control, Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 225/60R18, TBD Axle Ratio, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.* Stop By Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a trustworthy RAV4 today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Bay Toyota

Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LE CVT for sale in North Bay, ON
2021 Toyota Corolla LE CVT 18,151 KM $24,968 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD 4WD CREW CAB SV DIESEL for sale in North Bay, ON
2017 Nissan Titan XD 4WD CREW CAB SV DIESEL 92,202 KM $31,694 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Auto for sale in North Bay, ON
2021 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Auto 73,305 KM $43,947 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
E-Commerce

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-9991

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,864

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota RAV4