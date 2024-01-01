Menu
Account
Sign In
This Toyota RAV4 boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 17 Steel, Wheels w/Hub Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.*This Toyota RAV4 Comes Equipped with These Options *Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 225/65R17, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a tried-and-true RAV4 today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

2020 Toyota RAV4

104,134 KM

Details Description Features

$26,493

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

  1. 11689768
  2. 11689768
Contact Seller

$26,493

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
104,134KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV1LW116823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,134 KM

Vehicle Description

This Toyota RAV4 boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 17 Steel, Wheels w/Hub Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.*This Toyota RAV4 Comes Equipped with These Options *Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 225/65R17, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a tried-and-true RAV4 today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Bay Toyota

Used 2020 Nissan Murano AWD SL for sale in North Bay, ON
2020 Nissan Murano AWD SL 59,000 KM $27,986 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD for sale in North Bay, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 104,134 KM $26,493 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota 4Runner for sale in North Bay, ON
2022 Toyota 4Runner 28,115 KM $66,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
E-Commerce

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-9991

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,493

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota RAV4