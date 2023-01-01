Menu
This Toyota Tacoma delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this T transmission. Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Trailer Wiring Harness.*This Toyota Tacoma Comes Equipped with These Options *Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regular Composite Box Style, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Toyota Tacoma come see us at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2. Just minutes away!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

2020 Toyota Tacoma

37,894 KM

$43,687

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Tacoma

2020 Toyota Tacoma

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

$43,687

+ taxes & licensing

37,894KM
Used
VIN 5TFDZ5BN5LX055052

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metall
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # UP3790
  • Mileage 37,894 KM

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Wheel Locks
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-XXXX

705-474-9991

$43,687

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

2020 Toyota Tacoma