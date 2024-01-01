$41,864+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Access Cab Auto
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
$41,864
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # 24701A
- Mileage 39,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 39,500 Miles! This Toyota Tacoma delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering it's polished transmission. Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer.*This Toyota Tacoma Comes Equipped with These Options *Trailer Wiring Harness, Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P), Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs, Sliding Rear Window, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to make this car yours today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
705-474-9991