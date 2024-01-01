2020 Toyota Tacoma

Menu
This Toyota Tacoma boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic. This Toyota Tacoma Features the Following Options: Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P), Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material.

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

VIN 5TFDZ5BN9LX053224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # UP4057
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

This Toyota Tacoma boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic.* This Toyota Tacoma Features the Following Options *Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P), Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material.* Stop By Today *Treat yourself- stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to make this car yours today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-474-9991

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

