Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Tacoma

30,000 KM

Details Description Features

$47,543

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$47,543

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Tacoma

2020 Toyota Tacoma

"

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Tacoma

"

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

  1. 7222829
  2. 7222829
Contact Seller

$47,543

+ taxes & licensing

30,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7222829
  • Stock #: 21520A
  • VIN: 5TFCZ5AN5LX236603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 30,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Toyota Tacoma delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this T transmission. Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Trailer Wiring Harness.*This Toyota Tacoma Comes Equipped with These Options *Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regular Composite Box Style, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to make this car yours today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Toyota

2016 Buick Enclave A...
 66,000 KM
$26,877 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Titan 4W...
 219,666 KM
$19,676 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 36,164 KM
$28,349 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
E-Commerce

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-9991

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory