$46,697+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-474-9991
2020 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab Auto
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
$46,697
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8469618
- Stock #: UP3256
- VIN: 5TFDZ5BN6LX047672
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # UP3256
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
This Toyota Tacoma delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 16 Steel -inc: wheel locks, Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Hub Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers.* This Toyota Tacoma Features the Following Options *Vanity w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P), Tires: P245/75R16, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel.* Visit Us Today *Stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From North Bay Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.