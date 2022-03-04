Menu
2020 Toyota Tacoma

0 KM

Details Description Features

Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
4x4 Double Cab Auto

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8469618
  • Stock #: UP3256
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN6LX047672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # UP3256
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

This Toyota Tacoma delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 16 Steel -inc: wheel locks, Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Hub Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers.* This Toyota Tacoma Features the Following Options *Vanity w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P), Tires: P245/75R16, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel.* Visit Us Today *Stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory