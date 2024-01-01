Menu
Only 40,838 Miles! This Toyota Tundra boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/346 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18 Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Locks, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.*This Toyota Tundra Comes Equipped with These Options *Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P), Tires: 275/65R18, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Streaming Audio.

2020 Toyota Tundra

40,838 KM

Details Description Features

2020 Toyota Tundra

4X4 CREWMAX

2020 Toyota Tundra

4X4 CREWMAX

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

40,838KM
Used
VIN 5TFDY5F12LX892514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cement Grey Met
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 24062D
  • Mileage 40,838 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 40,838 Miles! This Toyota Tundra boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/346 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18 Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Locks, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.*This Toyota Tundra Comes Equipped with These Options *Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P), Tires: 275/65R18, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Streaming Audio.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2.*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

