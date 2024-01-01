$47,694+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Tundra
4X4 CREWMAX
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
$47,694
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cement Grey Met
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 24062D
- Mileage 40,838 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 40,838 Miles! This Toyota Tundra boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/346 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18 Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Locks, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.*This Toyota Tundra Comes Equipped with These Options *Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P), Tires: 275/65R18, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Streaming Audio.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2.*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
