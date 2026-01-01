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???? 2.0L 4CYL All Wheel Drive VOLVO XC60 INSCRIPTION 2020 Luxury meets performance! ????<br><br> This stunning Volvo XC60 Inscription with only 92,000 KMs delivers premium Scandinavian luxury and all-weather capability. Enjoy a refined driving experience with advanced features and exceptional value!<br><br> ? 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine<br> ? All Wheel Drive<br> ? Backup Camera<br> ? Bluetooth Connectivity<br> ? Air Conditioning<br> ? Cruise Control<br> ? Full Power Group<br><br> ?? NO FEES! <span>(Just pay applicable taxes.)</span><br> ?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!<br><br> ?? 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:<br> ?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199<br> ?? OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444<br> ?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494<br> ?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560<br><br> ?? Visit <strong>WWW.MYCAR.CA</strong> to see this VOLVO XC60 and more!<br> ?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??

2020 Volvo XC60

92,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Volvo XC60

T6 Inscription

Watch This Vehicle
14090058

2020 Volvo XC60

T6 Inscription

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

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Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
92,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LYVA22RL0LB501145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 251654A
  • Mileage 92,000 KM

Vehicle Description

???? 2.0L 4CYL All Wheel Drive VOLVO XC60 INSCRIPTION 2020 Luxury meets performance! ????



This stunning Volvo XC60 Inscription with only 92,000 KMs delivers premium Scandinavian luxury and all-weather capability. Enjoy a refined driving experience with advanced features and exceptional value!



? 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine

? All Wheel Drive

? Backup Camera

? Bluetooth Connectivity

? Air Conditioning

? Cruise Control

? Full Power Group



?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)

?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!



?? 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:

?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199

?? OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444

?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494

?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560



?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this VOLVO XC60 and more!

?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

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866-385-7304

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$28,995

+ taxes & licensing>

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2020 Volvo XC60