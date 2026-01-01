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2020 Volvo XC60
T6 Inscription
2020 Volvo XC60
T6 Inscription
Location
MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
866-385-7304
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
92,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LYVA22RL0LB501145
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 251654A
- Mileage 92,000 KM
Vehicle Description
???? 2.0L 4CYL All Wheel Drive VOLVO XC60 INSCRIPTION 2020 Luxury meets performance! ????
This stunning Volvo XC60 Inscription with only 92,000 KMs delivers premium Scandinavian luxury and all-weather capability. Enjoy a refined driving experience with advanced features and exceptional value!
? 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine
? All Wheel Drive
? Backup Camera
? Bluetooth Connectivity
? Air Conditioning
? Cruise Control
? Full Power Group
?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)
?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!
?? 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:
?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199
?? OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444
?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494
?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560
?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this VOLVO XC60 and more!
?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??
This stunning Volvo XC60 Inscription with only 92,000 KMs delivers premium Scandinavian luxury and all-weather capability. Enjoy a refined driving experience with advanced features and exceptional value!
? 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine
? All Wheel Drive
? Backup Camera
? Bluetooth Connectivity
? Air Conditioning
? Cruise Control
? Full Power Group
?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)
?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!
?? 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:
?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199
?? OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444
?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494
?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560
?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this VOLVO XC60 and more!
?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
Call Dealer
866-385-XXXX(click to show)
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing>
MyCar.ca North Bay
866-385-7304
2020 Volvo XC60