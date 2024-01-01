Menu
BACKUP CAM. PWR SEAT. 18 ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. CHECK THIS DEAL OUT!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2021 Buick Encore

52,748 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Buick Encore

Preferred BACKUP CAM. PWR SEAT. 18" ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP.

2021 Buick Encore

Preferred BACKUP CAM. PWR SEAT. 18" ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP.

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
52,748KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4CJASB8MB327216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,748 KM

Vehicle Description

BACKUP CAM. PWR SEAT. 18" ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. CHECK THIS DEAL OUT!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2021 Buick Encore