+ taxes & licensing
888-711-9598
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
888-711-9598
+ taxes & licensing
Skid Plates, High Approach Angle, Leather Seats, Wireless Charging, Heated Seats! Whether you need a family SUV with amazing highway manners or an off-road adventure vehicle with all the modern goodies, this 2021 Tahoe has you covered. This 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe is fresh on our lot in North Bay. This 2021 Chevy Tahoe has the strength and capability to pull off anything, from the hustle and bustle of your daily commute to weekend excursions. The massive cargo space offers the room you need for not only your gear but all of your passengers' stuff as well. The spacious, well-appointed interior makes this SUV a pleasure to ride in for the driver and passengers alike. Work hard and play even harder with this 2021 Chevy Tahoe. This SUV has 11,041 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Tahoe's trim level is Z71. This Tahoe comes with amazing technology like 10.2 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice recognition, 4G Wi-Fi, remote start, rear parking assist, front pedestrian braking, and forward collision alert. Other great features include hitch guidance, aluminum wheels, assist steps, LED lighting with IntelliBeam automatic highbeams, and rain sensing wipers. This Z71 brings even more awesome luxury and style features like a hands free liftgate with logo projection, blacked out exterior accents, Bose Premium audio with 9 speakers, heated leather seats, and wireless charging along with trail ready features like red horizontal recovery hooks, a skid plate, hill descent control, 20 inch wheels, and a revised front bumper for an increased approach angle. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Skid Plates, High Approach Angle, Leather Seats, Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Premium Bose Audio, Hands Free Liftgate. To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8