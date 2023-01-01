Menu
2021 Dodge Challenger

33,768 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

2021 Dodge Challenger

2021 Dodge Challenger

GT - Hood Scoop - Android Auto

2021 Dodge Challenger

GT - Hood Scoop - Android Auto

Location

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

33,768KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10429857
  • Stock #: MH597657
  • VIN: 2C3CDZKG2MH597657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # MH597657
  • Mileage 33,768 KM

Vehicle Description

Hood Scoop, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Uconnect!

Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!


The Dodge Challenger is a name synonymous with speed. This 2021 Dodge Challenger is fresh on our lot in North Bay.

The 2021 Dodge Challenger is really entering its golden age. With all the heritage of being one of the last pony cars in the 60s and 70s, and all the technology that the new iteration uses, the Dodge Challenger is certainly going to be remembered as a classic muscle car in the future. Own a piece of history in this powerful, practical, and iconic Dodge Challenger. This coupe has 33,768 kms. It's pitch black clearcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 303HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Challenger's trim level is GT. This amazing Challenger GT was designed to get the most out of that awesome motor. Heavy duty engine cooling, performance suspension, Sport mode, Super Trak Pak, and a functional hood scoop deliver more performance and power than you may think. All the while, you stay comfy and safe with interior accents, leather wrapped performance steering wheel with cruise and audio control, in-cluster display, auto dimming rear view mirror, dual zone automatic climate control, power driver seat, proximity key, remote start, brake assistance, rear parking assistance sensors, and a rear view camera. Stay connected with the Uconnect 4 infotainment system with a touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, 2 USB ports and Aux jack. On the exterior, you get LED tail lamps, aluminum wheels, power heated mirrors, dual exhaust tips, automatic headlamps with halo LED accents, and fog lamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hood Scoop, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Uconnect, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDZKG2MH597657.



All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

