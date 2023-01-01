$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Dodge Challenger
GT - Hood Scoop - Android Auto
Location
33,768KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10429857
- Stock #: MH597657
- VIN: 2C3CDZKG2MH597657
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description
Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!
The Dodge Challenger is a name synonymous with speed. This 2021 Dodge Challenger is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
The 2021 Dodge Challenger is really entering its golden age. With all the heritage of being one of the last pony cars in the 60s and 70s, and all the technology that the new iteration uses, the Dodge Challenger is certainly going to be remembered as a classic muscle car in the future. Own a piece of history in this powerful, practical, and iconic Dodge Challenger. This coupe has 33,768 kms. It's pitch black clearcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 303HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Challenger's trim level is GT. This amazing Challenger GT was designed to get the most out of that awesome motor. Heavy duty engine cooling, performance suspension, Sport mode, Super Trak Pak, and a functional hood scoop deliver more performance and power than you may think. All the while, you stay comfy and safe with interior accents, leather wrapped performance steering wheel with cruise and audio control, in-cluster display, auto dimming rear view mirror, dual zone automatic climate control, power driver seat, proximity key, remote start, brake assistance, rear parking assistance sensors, and a rear view camera. Stay connected with the Uconnect 4 infotainment system with a touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, 2 USB ports and Aux jack. On the exterior, you get LED tail lamps, aluminum wheels, power heated mirrors, dual exhaust tips, automatic headlamps with halo LED accents, and fog lamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hood Scoop, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Uconnect, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDZKG2MH597657.
All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
