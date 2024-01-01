Menu
LOADED RT AWD!! 6 PASS. LEATHER. NAV. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. COOLED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. PWR SEAT. PWR LIFTGATE.KEYLESS ENTRY. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. REMOTE START. PREVIOUS RENTAL

2021 Dodge Durango

42,044 KM

Details Description Features

$47,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Dodge Durango

$1000 FINANCE CREDIT!! INQUIRE IN STORE!! AWD!! LOADED RT!! 6 PASS. LEATHER. NAV. HEATED SEATS/WHEE

2021 Dodge Durango

$1000 FINANCE CREDIT!! INQUIRE IN STORE!! AWD!! LOADED RT!! 6 PASS. LEATHER. NAV. HEATED SEATS/WHEE

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

42,044KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4SDJCT1MC865931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,044 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED RT AWD!! 6 PASS. LEATHER. NAV. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. COOLED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. PWR SEAT. PWR LIFTGATE.KEYLESS ENTRY. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. REMOTE START. PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2021 Dodge Durango