5L XLT SIPERCREW 6.5FT BOX!!!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! RICHMOND 1-888-416-2199! OTTAWA (343)429-6444! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2021 Ford F-150

118,290 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150

XLT 4X4 SUPERCREW CAB 6.5FT 157IN BOX

12629517

2021 Ford F-150

XLT 4X4 SUPERCREW CAB 6.5FT 157IN BOX

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,290KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E58MFA63417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,290 KM

Vehicle Description

5L XLT SIPERCREW 6.5FT BOX!!!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!
NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! RICHMOND 1-888-416-2199! OTTAWA (343)429-6444! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

2021 Ford F-150