2021 Ford F-150

9,035 KM

Details Features

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
XLT

Location

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

9,035KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7799352
  • Stock #: 22103A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E53MFB33776

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 9,035 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
AdvanceTrac with Curve Control Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

