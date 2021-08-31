$59,995 + taxes & licensing 9 , 0 3 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7799352

Stock #: 22103A

VIN: 1FTFW1E53MFB33776

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 9,035 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder 1 12V DC Power Outlet Delayed Accessory Power Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Pickup Cargo Box Lights FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags AdvanceTrac with Curve Control Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Exterior CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

