2021 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION
Location
George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.
11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5
855-999-5231
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
18,365KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8553182
- Stock #: 22208A
- VIN: 3GTU9CED4MG203379
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 18,365 KM
Vehicle Features
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in cargo box activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Grille (Body-colour surround with high gloss Black mesh and inserts.)
Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Pickup bed
Hitch Guidance
Brake lining wear indicator
Rear seat reminder
StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
CornerStep rear bumper
Glass deep-tinted
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top
Wheelhouse liners rear
Recovery hooks front frame-mounted black
Door handles body-colour
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
Airbags Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger ...
Exhaust single outlet
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
GVWR 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)
Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Transfer case single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Alternator 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Wheel 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size steel spare
Fog lamps LED
Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release includes hitch area light
Tailgate GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features
Taillamps LED tail and stop light with incandescent reverse light
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features and it prevents certain safety systems from...
Bumper front body-colour lower (Front bumper colour will be high gloss black.)
Bumper rear body-colour with corner steps
Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine and (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Wheels 20 x 9 (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) Black gloss painted aluminum
Rear axle 3.42 ratio (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
