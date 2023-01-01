Menu
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

51,425 KM

Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available!
North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

AT4 4X4 - Bose Sound - 360 Camera - Navigation - Heating/Cooling Seats

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4 4X4 - Bose Sound - 360 Camera - Navigation - Heating/Cooling Seats

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

51,425KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9603196
  Stock #: U7174
  VIN: 1GTP9EED7MZ191348

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # U7174
  • Mileage 51,425 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax! Features Include: 4X4, Leather Interior, Bose Sound, Sunroof, Backup Camera, 360 Camera, Navigation, Heating/Cooling Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Power Windows, Power Seats, A/C, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Transmission, Wireless Phone Charger, Android Auto and Apple Carplay Compatible, Push Start.
Financing available up to 96 months OAC! Call one of our sales reps at 705-476-7600 to book your test drive today.
Why You'll Want to Buy From North Bay Mazda?
*The Clubhouse Commitment pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.
Location
North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

