2021 GMC Terrain

$32,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 2 , 9 3 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9990383

9990383 Stock #: 230226

230226 VIN: 3GKALTEV5ML385862

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 230226

Mileage 82,930 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.