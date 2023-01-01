$32,995+ tax & licensing
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
2021 GMC Terrain
SLE A/T PKG!! NAV. PANOROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM!
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
82,930KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 230226
- VIN: 3GKALTEV5ML385862
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 82,930 KM
Vehicle Description
A/T PACKAGE !! NAV. PANOROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. PWR GRP. A/C. PWR SEATS. ALLOYS. TEST DRIVE TODAY !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
