$22,997+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda Civic
Sedan LX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
2021 Honda Civic
Sedan LX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
888-513-5338
$22,997
+ taxes & licensing
66,081KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC2F54MH005270
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,081 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation!
The Honda Civic is an even more compelling choice, combining the latest safety upgrades and a truly engaging driving experience. This 2021 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
With harmonious power, excellent handling capability, plus it's engaging driving dynamic, this 2021 Honda Civic is a highly compelling choice in the eco-friendly compact car segment. Regardless of your style preference or driving habits, this impressive Honda Civic will perfectly suit your wants and needs. The Civic offers the right amount of cargo space, an aggressive exterior design with sporty and sleek body lines, plus a comfortable and ergonomic interior layout that works well with all family sizes. This Civic easily makes a bold statement without saying a word! This sedan has 66,081 kms. It's black in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is LX. This base model LX Civic still packs a lot of features for an incredible value with driver assistance technology like collision mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist with road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, straight driving assist for slopes, and automatic highbeams you normally only expect with a higher price. The interior is as comfy and advanced as you need with heated front seats, remote keyless entry, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Siri EyesFree, WiFi tethering, steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, multi-angle rearview camera, 7 inch driver information display, and automatic climate control. The exterior has some great style with aluminum wheels, independent suspension, heated power side mirrors, and LED taillamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Siri Eyesfree, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $139.29 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Subaru of North Bay has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, you'll find a huge selection of new 2022-2023 Subaru models as well as certified used vehicles of all makes and models. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
SIRI EyesFree
Collision Mitigation
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
2021 Honda Civic