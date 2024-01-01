Menu
AWD TOURING!!! PANOROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. PWR SEATS. 19 ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. KEYLESS ENTRY.

2021 Honda CR-V

93,448 KM

Details Description Features

$31,495

+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD TOURING!!! PANOROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. PWR SEATS. 19" ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE.

2021 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD TOURING!!! PANOROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. PWR SEATS. 19" ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,448KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H99MH214031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240730
  • Mileage 93,448 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD TOURING!!! PANOROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. PWR SEATS. 19" ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. KEYLESS ENTRY. CALL TODAY!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2021 Honda CR-V