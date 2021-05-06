2021 Honda CR-V

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 4 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7125580

7125580 Stock #: A1096

A1096 VIN: 2HKRW2H2XMH210184

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 246 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration Additional Features Back-Up Camera PERIMETER ALARM SPLASH GUARDS Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Fabric seating surfaces ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Wheels: 17 Aluminum-Alloy LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Valet Function Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 12V DC Power Outlets Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor Grille w/Chrome Bar Seats w/Cloth Back Material Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment and front passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Tires: 235/65R17 104H All-Season Passenger Seat Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert Programmable Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start Digital Appearance Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) w/Road Departure Mitgation (RDM) Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) w/Road Departure Mitgation (RDM) Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.