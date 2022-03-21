2021 Honda CR-V

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 8 , 2 7 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8758457

8758457 Stock #: 79479A

79479A VIN: 2HKRW2H91MH231132

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 79479A

Mileage 18,272 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.