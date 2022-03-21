$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V
Touring - Sunroof - Navigation
18,272KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8758457
- Stock #: 79479A
- VIN: 2HKRW2H91MH231132
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 79479A
- Mileage 18,272 KM
Vehicle Description
Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!
Whether you're in the concrete jungle or remote mountain campsite, this 2021 Honda CR-V is ready to conquer all types of adventures with you. This 2021 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
This stylish 2021 Honda CR-V has a spacious interior and car-like handling that captivates anyone who gets behind the wheel. With its smooth lines and sleek exterior, this gorgeous CR-V has no problem turning heads at every corner. Whether you're a thrift-store enthusiast, or a backcountry trail warrior with all of the camping gear, this practical Honda CR-V has got you covered! This low mileage SUV has just 18,272 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CR-V's trim level is Touring. This SUV is made for the long haul with an infotainment system that includes a 7 inch touchscreen with HondaLink, navigation, HomeLink home remote system, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, a rear view camera, ambient lighting, and a premium 9 speaker sound system. To stay comfortable for the long road ahead, enjoy heated leather seats in front and back, a heated steering wheels, memory settings for the drivers seat, an auto dimming rear view mirror, rain sensing wipers, a hands free power tailgate with programmable height, woodgrain interior, a panoramic moonroof, automatic high and low beam headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, heated seats, LED lighting, heated power mirrors, and aluminum wheels. Keeping you safe on a long drive is automatic collision mitigation braking, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, road departure mitigation, and lane keep assist, and a blind spot display and information system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Display, Automatic Braking.
All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
CVT
Farquhar Chrysler
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8